Construction Of GT Road From Darwish To Mandi Mor Haripur Underway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Construction of GT road from Darwish to Mandi Mor Haripur underway

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Construction work on GT Road from Darwish to Mandi Mor has officially begun under the directive of the Consumer Court. This construction of the road follows the orders of Judge Munira Abbasi of Consumer Court from Paniyan to Darwish.

In a case involving Sheikh Abid against the National Highway Authority (NHA), the court instructed NHA officials to initiate construction from the vegetable market to Aafaq Hotel Haripur.

The registrar of the Consumer Court reported that the project, estimated to cost Rs. 500 million will be closely monitored by the court to ensure compliance and quality.

The local community has expressed appreciation for Judge Munira Abbasi’s efforts in addressing public interest projects through the Consumer Court, highlighting the positive impact of these initiatives on the region's infrastructure.

