Construction of Hakla-D I Khan Motorway to be completed by June next year

(@imziishan)

Work of under-construction Hakla-DI Khan Motorway project was continuing smoothly and it was expected to be completed by June next, the revised deadline given by National Highway Authority(NHA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Work of under-construction Hakla-DI Khan Motorway project was continuing smoothly and it was expected to be completed by June next, the revised deadline given by National Highway Authority(NHA).

The motorway forming part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will reduce travel time between Islamabad and Dera Ismail Khan and boost economic activities in less developed areas of the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the NHA told APP on Thursday.

The four-lane 285-kilometre north-south motorway which starts from the Hakla Interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway, near Fateh Jang , and termites� at Yarik near Dera Ismail Khan was planned to be completed by end of 2018 but later its completion time was extended to December 2019.

From Hakla, Fateh Jang, the motorway� extends in a southwestern direction passing the towns of Pindi Gheb, Tarap, and Mianwali. Then the route will transverse the Sindh Sagar Doab region, and cross the Indus River near Dhup Sarri village near Isa Khail before entering into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The motorway will continue on wards before terminating near the town of Yarik, north of Dera Ismail Khan.

The Hakla-DI Khan Motorway has been divided into five sections including Yarik-Rehmani Khail section,Rehmani Khail-Kot Belian section, Kot Belian-Tarap section ,Tarap-Pindi Gheb section and Pindi Gheb-Hakla Interchange section. He said that the motorway includes 11 interchanges, 19 flyovers (6 lanes), 15 bridges (4 lane), 74 underpasses, 259 culverts, and three major bridges (6 lane); one at River Sawan, one at River Indus and third at River Koram. The motorway will have a 100m wide right of way to widen the four lane road to six lanes in future.

He said that work on the 55 kilometer Yarik-Rehmanikhel section awarded to M/s NLC,started in October 2016 and it is scheduled to be accomplished soon.

The cost of the project funded by Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), is Rs 12758 million and so far over 82 per cent physical progress has been achieved.

He said that� about 60 km Package-II of the motorway namely Rehmanikhel-Kot Belian package which had been� awarded to M/s SKB-KNK JV� has further been divided in four sections. Work on its first section started in January 2017 and is expected to be completed this year. The section costing Rs 9232 million has achieved about 55 per cent physical progress.� Its second section costing Rs 7250 million has so far achieved over 70 per cent progress. Work on the third section of the Package-II started in July 2017 and is expected to be completed by December this year. The section would cost Rs 7137.85� �million and so far over 30 per physical progress has been achieved.�Section four of Rehmanikhel-Kot Belian Package would cost Rs 4441.77 million million and so far about over 87� �per cent progress has been achieved. Work on the section started in July 2017 and is expected to be completed by October this year.

The NHA official said that Package �III of the motorway, 55-kilometre Kot Belian-Tarap section has been awarded to M/s FWO. The package would cost Rs 20628.94 million and so far over 49 per cent physical progress has been achieved. Work on the package, he said, started in October 2016 and is likely to be scheduled to be completed by end of June this year but it is likely to delay.

He said that the 62 kilometre� Tarap-Pindi Gheb section has been awarded to M/s Limak-ZKB JV and the section would cost 21386.22 million. Its work started in November 2016 while its completion date is end of September. So far 49 per cent physical progress of the package has been achieved.

He said that the 63-km Package-V� Pindi Gheb-Hakla Interchange section costing Rs 16886.80 million has been awarded to M/s Limak-ZKB JV. Work on the package started in January 2017 and was scheduled to be completed by end of January this year but so far about 45 per cent physical progress could be achieved.

/395