Construction of Hakla-DI Khan motorway in full swing, likely to accomplish by June end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Construction work of Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan motorway (M-14) has been geared up and was expected to be accomplished by the end of the ongoing fiscal year in June.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) said that the 292 kilometer four-lane motorway, an important part of Western alignment of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been divided in five sections.

He said that presently 93.6 per cent physical progress has been achieved on Yarik-Rehmani khel section of the motorway which had been awarded to M/s NLC and its work had started in July 2017.

About Rehmani khel-Kot Belian section, he said the joint venture contract was awarded to M/s SKB-KNK.

He said the section has been divided in two packages and so far about 91.6 per cent physical progress have been achieved on Package-1 whereas on Package-II about 94.5 per cent progress has been achieved. Work on the section had started in July 2017.

The official said that Kot Belian-Tarap section contract had been awarded to M/s FWO and its work had started in October 2016 and so far 88 per cent progress has been achieved.

The contract of Tarap-Pindi Gheb section had been awarded to M/s Limak-ZKB Joint Venture and its work started in Nov 2016 and so far 66.3 per cent work has been completed.

About Pindi Gheb-Hakla section he said that so far 60.9 per cent progress has been achieved on this section.

