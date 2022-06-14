UrduPoint.com

Construction Of Hattar Police Station To Start Soon: DIG Hazara

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Construction of Hattar Police station to start soon: DIG Hazara

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mirwais Niaz on Tuesday said Industrialists should co-operate with the police in terms of security and trained security guards should be employed

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :

He said that police and industrialists should work together in terms of security.

He expressed these views while addressing a reception hosted by the Hattar Industrialists Association (HIA) during his visit to Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE).

The DIG further said that correspondence is underway for the construction of the Hattar police station and soon work would be started after the necessary steps. While talking about the Kot Najibullah robbery Mirwais Niaz said that District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur and his team worked hard and diligently to arrest the robbers with 100 % recovery which is commendable.

He further said that all information regarding foreign industrialists and foreign workers should be provided to the concerned police station so that the police can provide them foolproof security and avoid any untoward incident.

Mirwais Niaz said that industrialists should create a database of employees working in their factories containing all the information of employees available with the concerned factory. Traffic in the area should be restrained and good quality cameras should be installed inside and outside the factories to capture footage of any emergencies.

DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz also awarded the certificate of appreciation to the police team who has arrested the Kot Najibullah robbery accused.

