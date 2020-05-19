Construction of high rise building in jurisdiction of Peshawar Development Authority approved

The board meeting of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday approved addition of new clause in existing building bylaws to allow construction of high rise building

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The board meeting of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday approved addition of new clause in existing building bylaws to allow construction of high rise building.

The meeting among others was attended by Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, Special Assistant to the CM on Local Government Kamran Bangash, Advisor to the CM on Information Ajmal Wazir, Administrative Secretaries of Local Government, Finance, Environment and Planning Departments, Principal Secretary to CM, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Director General PDA, Representative of Local Government Peshawar and other relevant officials.

After addition of new clause, construction of buildings with more than ten stories would also be permitted in jurisdiction of PDA. The approval was required for allowing construction of high rise buildings in view of growing urbanization in provincial capital and to contain increasing consumption of agricultural land for construction purpose.

Addressing the meeting, chief minister termed construction of high rise buildings a need to cater to increasing demands of fast growing urbanization in the city and said it would also attract more investment in real estate sector.

He directed the concerned authorities for necessary steps and devising comprehensive mechanism to regulate construction of high rise buildings.

The meeting also approved handing over of proposed Peshawar Model Housing Scheme from Provincial Housing Authority to PDA for execution and implementation.

The meeting was told that the proposed housing scheme would be developed on more than one lakh kanal of land at Jalozai Peshawar. It was further informed that 50 percent of plots in housing schemes would be allotted to government employees.

The meeting also approved provision of funds to PDA through re-appropriation within local government sector for construction of missing link of Ring Road from Warsak Road to Nasi Bagh.

Shifting of PDAs head office from Hayatabad to Regi Model Town Peshawar was also approved. It was decided to handover the commercialization of University Town Peshawar as per Provincial Assembly decision to PDA.