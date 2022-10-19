Construction of housing colonies on agricultural land to be discouraged: Minister

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan said on Wednesday that construction of housing colonies on agriculture land would not be allowed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan said on Wednesday that construction of housing colonies on agriculture land would not be allowed.

He issued these directives while chairing a review meeting on ongoing projects of small dams, which was attended by Secretary Irrigation, Muhammad Ayaz, Additional Secretary Nawaz Khan, Director General Small Dams Sahibzada Shabbir and other relevant officials.

Provincial Irrigation Minister was given a detailed briefing on projects underway under the supervision of Small Dams Directorate.

Director General Small Dams, Sahibzada Shabir told that directorate has so far completed 21 projects that irrigate 85,505 acres of land help storing 61,644 acre feet of water.

He further said that currently there were 38 schemes in which 37 projects were in progress while one new project was under implementation.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister said that construction of housing colonies on agricultural lands would be discouraged. He said that construction of small dams would increase underground water level and boost agriculture by storing water.

He said that efforts were afoot to bring more area under cultivation and achieve food sufficiency and added government was endeavouring to resolve issues of farmers and facilitate them. He also appreciated the performance of the Small Dams Directorate and directed to expedite the pace of ongoing projects.