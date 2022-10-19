UrduPoint.com

Construction Of Housing Colonies On Agricultural Land To Be Discouraged: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Construction of housing colonies on agricultural land to be discouraged: Minister

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan said on Wednesday that construction of housing colonies on agriculture land would not be allowed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan said on Wednesday that construction of housing colonies on agriculture land would not be allowed.

He issued these directives while chairing a review meeting on ongoing projects of small dams, which was attended by Secretary Irrigation, Muhammad Ayaz, Additional Secretary Nawaz Khan, Director General Small Dams Sahibzada Shabbir and other relevant officials.

Provincial Irrigation Minister was given a detailed briefing on projects underway under the supervision of Small Dams Directorate.

Director General Small Dams, Sahibzada Shabir told that directorate has so far completed 21 projects that irrigate 85,505 acres of land help storing 61,644 acre feet of water.

He further said that currently there were 38 schemes in which 37 projects were in progress while one new project was under implementation.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister said that construction of housing colonies on agricultural lands would be discouraged. He said that construction of small dams would increase underground water level and boost agriculture by storing water.

He said that efforts were afoot to bring more area under cultivation and achieve food sufficiency and added government was endeavouring to resolve issues of farmers and facilitate them. He also appreciated the performance of the Small Dams Directorate and directed to expedite the pace of ongoing projects.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Progress Nawaz Khan Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture ho ..

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture holds crop type mapping through ..

4 minutes ago
 Japanese Coast Guard Starts Operating UAVs for Pat ..

Japanese Coast Guard Starts Operating UAVs for Patrolling - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine Already Receiving BMP-1 Combat Vehicles Fr ..

Ukraine Already Receiving BMP-1 Combat Vehicles From Greece - Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago
 IAEA Completes Mission to Review Singapore's Regul ..

IAEA Completes Mission to Review Singapore's Regulatory Framework for Radiation ..

4 minutes ago
 Israel 'will not' supply weapons to Ukraine: defen ..

Israel 'will not' supply weapons to Ukraine: defence minister

7 minutes ago
 Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Master Paints score ..

Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Master Paints score wins in Tennis Polo Cup

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.