Construction Of Illegal Buildings Stopped In Quetta Under Building Code Act

Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:10 PM

Chief Architect Aziz Ahmed Kakar on Friday said illegal construction of buildings have been stopped over violation of Local Government Building Code Act which were being under construction without legal documents in respective areas of Quetta City

On special directives of Administrator Tariq Javed Mengal, Chief Architect Aziz Ahmed Kakar along with Municipal Magistrate Abdul Majid Mohammad Hassani, Building Branch's Nemat Kurd, Building Inspector Abdul Quddus Bareach and other related staffs conducted a raid at under construction buildings in different areas including Teen Town, Satellite Town, Chalubawari and other areas of capital city, said a press release issued here.

The official also stopped ongoing illegal construction of several buildings over violation of Local Government Building Code Act and issued legal notices to their owners and strictly directed them to fulfill the legal requirements as soon as possible otherwise stern action would be taken in this regard.

He said no one would be allowed to violate the Building Code Act and urged people that it was duty of every citizen to adhere to the Local Government Building Code Act saying that strict check and balance should be maintained on a daily basis for ensuring implementation of Building Code Act in the city.

He also urged people to inform the concerned department regarding illegal construction of buildings in Quetta.

