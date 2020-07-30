Construction of Jaranwala road begins

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :-:The construction of Jaranwala-Shahkot has begun which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 250 million.

A spokesman of local administration said on Thursday that 16-km long Jaranwala-Shahkot Road has been damaged since long, due to which people of the area were facing great deal of difficulties.

Now, the government has released funds of Rs 250 million and the construction and rehabilitation of Jaranwala-Shahkot Road has started.

This road will facilitate the people of Chak No.125-GB Molvi Wala,Chak No.234-GB and other adjacent localities, he added.