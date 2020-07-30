UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Of Jaranwala Road Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Construction of Jaranwala road begins

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :-:The construction of Jaranwala-Shahkot has begun which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 250 million.

A spokesman of local administration said on Thursday that 16-km long Jaranwala-Shahkot Road has been damaged since long, due to which people of the area were facing great deal of difficulties.

Now, the government has released funds of Rs 250 million and the construction and rehabilitation of Jaranwala-Shahkot Road has started.

This road will facilitate the people of Chak No.125-GB Molvi Wala,Chak No.234-GB and other adjacent localities, he added.

Related Topics

Road Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

1 minute ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

1 minute ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

2 minutes ago

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

15 minutes ago

Education minister for starting classes at Mansehr ..

2 minutes ago

Abkhazia's President Depart for Working Visit to R ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.