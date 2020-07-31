Construction Of Jaranwala Road Starts
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The construction of Jaranwala-Shahkot started which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 250 million.
A spokesman for local administration on Friday said the government had released funds of Rs 250 million and the construction of Jaranwala-Shahkot Road started.
The road would facilitate people of Chak No.125-GB Molvi Wala, Chak No.234-GB and adjacentlocalities, he added.