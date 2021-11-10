Construction of Karim Block flyover to begin soon: Mehmood ur Rasheed

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:36 PM

Provincial Minister for Local Government, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed Wednesday said the the construction work on Karim Block, Allama Iqbal Town flyover would begin soon in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed Wednesday said the the construction work on Karim Block, Allama Iqbal Town flyover would begin soon in the city.

Addressing a ceremony organised in connection with the development project in UC-215 Karim Block, Allama Iqbal Town Mian Mahmood said the process of development work in PP-160 was in full swing. "The government has fulfilled its promises made to the residents of PP-160",he said.

Development schemes worth Rs 100 million had been completed in Bhaikeywal village, he added.

He said the provision of all the basic amenities at grassroots level was top priority of government as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a targeted subsidy programme for the less privileged segments of society. Kissan cards was aimed at facilitating farmers community of country, he maintained.

He termed the issuance of Insaaf Sehat card a "revolutionary step" towards the provision of modern healthcare facilities.

