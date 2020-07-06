Construction of Kashmir Bridge Underpass resumed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The NLC has resumed construction work for completion of Kashmir Bridge underpass mega project at Canal Road.

In this connection, NLC officers met with Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja to discuss matters relating to Kashmir bridge underpass project.

The FDA Director General said that Kashmir bridge underpass was very important to manage traffic pressure at Canal Road and the Punjab government was taking appropriate measures to complete this project without further delay.

He appreciated the willingness of NLC to resume the construction work. He lauded the excellent role of NLC in national development and said that NLC had promoted the culture of durable construction of projects with high techniques of engineering.

He said that cooperation of NLC was much important for completing the remaining work of Kashmir bridge underpass.