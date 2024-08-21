Open Menu

Construction Of Korangi Causeway Likely To Be Completed By Jan 31: Mayor Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Construction of Korangi Causeway likely to be completed by Jan 31: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that work on the construction of the Korangi Causeway is underway and the bridge connects Korangi and Ibrahim Hyderi with other areas of the city and the project is expected to be completed by January 31, 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that work on the construction of the Korangi Causeway is underway and the bridge connects Korangi and Ibrahim Hyderi with other areas of the city and the project is expected to be completed by January 31, 2025.

He made these remarks while reviewing the construction work of the Korangi Causeway here on Wednesday.

He said that the completion of this project would relieve citizens from the inconvenience of Korangi Road being closed during rainfall. The construction of the causeway will benefit residents of Korangi, Landhi, and the surrounding areas, as well as those working in the industrial zone. In response to criticism, the mayor said they will focus on delivering results through work. The development journey of Karachi will continue, he added.

The Mayor instructed the officials to ensure high quality in construction projects and to adopt a strategy that accelerates progress and provides quick benefits to the citizens, while keeping all aspects of the development plan in mind.

He mentioned that previously, the Korangi Causeway used to get submerged during rains, rendering it unusable for several days. This caused significant difficulties for the people of Korangi, Ibrahim Hyderi, Landhi, and especially for industrialists, laborers, and students. Although temporary road repairs were made in the past, the problem persisted. However, to address this issue with a sustainable solution, the construction of a 1.4-kilometer-long overhead bridge has been initiated at this location, which will resolve a long-standing issue in Karachi.

He also noted that the Pakistan People's Party is focusing on improving basic infrastructure in every area of the city, including the construction of roads, bridges, underpasses, and the proper management of drainage systems. The development process in the city is progressing vigorously, and these efforts will benefit citizens and lead Karachi towards progress.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Road Progress Lead Korangi Landhi January All From Rains

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

6 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

6 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

6 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

6 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

6 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

6 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

6 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

6 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

6 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

6 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

6 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan