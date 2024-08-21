Construction of Korangi Causeway likely to be completed by Jan 31: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that work on the construction of the Korangi Causeway is underway and the bridge connects Korangi and Ibrahim Hyderi with other areas of the city and the project is expected to be completed by January 31, 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that work on the construction of the Korangi Causeway is underway and the bridge connects Korangi and Ibrahim Hyderi with other areas of the city and the project is expected to be completed by January 31, 2025.

He made these remarks while reviewing the construction work of the Korangi Causeway here on Wednesday.

He said that the completion of this project would relieve citizens from the inconvenience of Korangi Road being closed during rainfall. The construction of the causeway will benefit residents of Korangi, Landhi, and the surrounding areas, as well as those working in the industrial zone. In response to criticism, the mayor said they will focus on delivering results through work. The development journey of Karachi will continue, he added.

The Mayor instructed the officials to ensure high quality in construction projects and to adopt a strategy that accelerates progress and provides quick benefits to the citizens, while keeping all aspects of the development plan in mind.

He mentioned that previously, the Korangi Causeway used to get submerged during rains, rendering it unusable for several days. This caused significant difficulties for the people of Korangi, Ibrahim Hyderi, Landhi, and especially for industrialists, laborers, and students. Although temporary road repairs were made in the past, the problem persisted. However, to address this issue with a sustainable solution, the construction of a 1.4-kilometer-long overhead bridge has been initiated at this location, which will resolve a long-standing issue in Karachi.

He also noted that the Pakistan People's Party is focusing on improving basic infrastructure in every area of the city, including the construction of roads, bridges, underpasses, and the proper management of drainage systems. The development process in the city is progressing vigorously, and these efforts will benefit citizens and lead Karachi towards progress.