Construction of Kurram Tangi dam expedited

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The construction work on Kurram Tangi dam project has been expedited to complete it within its stipulated time period which is expected to be completed by June 2023.

The Kurram Tangi dam would control floodwater and irrigate barren land 35,000 besides making the province self-sufficient in food.

According to an official of WAPDA, the Kurram Tangi Dam, being constructed in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would generate 84 megawatts of electricity and help to ensure food security by increasing agricultural production in the region.

He said that currently the scarcity of water was the main problem in the area and this dam would bring a positive revolution in the life of millions of people.

He said with the construction of the dam and utilization of water, the water share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not be affected.

The construction of Kurram Tangi Dam is considered as an important step towards development of agriculture sector in the province.

The water storage and seepage from the dam will also recharge the ground water reservoirs and increase the ground water level.

The project will bring socio-economic uplift of the people in the area by creating employment and business opportunities as it would greatly increase the development of fisheries in the area.