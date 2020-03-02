UrduPoint.com
Construction Of Ladies Bar Room At High Court Bar Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:21 PM

Construction of Ladies Bar Room at High Court Bar inaugurated

The construction of Ladies Bar Room was inaugurated at the High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur Bench here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The construction of Ladies Bar Room was inaugurated at the High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur Bench here on Monday. Justice (retired) Akhtar Shabbir was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice (retired) Akhtar Shabbir said that lady lawyers have an important role to play in the provision of justice. He said that construction of the Ladies Bar Room will facilitate the female members of lawyer fraternity. The ceremony was attended by President High Court Bar Bahawalpur Raja Sohail Iftikhar, General Secretary Akram Baloch and a large number of lawyers.

