Construction of Malir Saudabad Chowrangi to Thadu Nala Road started: Adviser

Adviser to CM Sindh for Law, Environment & Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the Sindh government has started construction of road from Malir Saudabad Chowrangi to Thadu Nala, under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Program (KNIP), a World Bank Funded Project

Murtaza Wahab shared details of the project through a social media account, said a statement.

The provincial Adviser said that a standard road from Saudabad Chowrangi to Thadu Nala was being constructed. This road will be opened to the public by the end of next month that is October 31, he added.

He said that the project was part of the Sindh government's Rs 1.1 trillion Karachi package which will be completed within the stipulated time.

Other projects for the betterment of the city and the welfare of the citizens will also be completed in time, he added.