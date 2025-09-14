Construction Of Modern Derajat Museum Underway At Town Hall, DIKhan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 02:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The construction of a modern Derajat Museum is in progress at the historic Town Hall in Dera Ismail Khan under the directives of the provincial government, aimed at preserving and promoting the region’s cultural and historical heritage.
According to the Archaeology Department, once completed, the Town Hall Museum will stand as one of the key cultural and historical institutions of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Established in the colonial-era Town Hall building, the upgraded museum will reflect DIKhan’s long-standing heritage and importance as a center of trade and culture.
Its redesigned galleries will feature a diverse collection of archaeological finds, including artifacts from the Gandhara and Islamic periods, coins, inscriptions, and everyday objects that narrate the region’s past.
Ethnographic displays will highlight the traditions, crafts, and lifestyles of local communities, offering visitors an immersive cultural experience.
Officials say the modern facility will serve not only as a repository of history but also as a vibrant educational hub for students, researchers, and tourists.
TMO Muhammad Hanif visited the construction site, reviewed the progress of work, and expressed satisfaction over the quality of construction.
He appreciated the efforts of the team and emphasized the timely completion of the project to benefit the public.
Officials expressed hope that the completion of the modern Derajat Museum will enhance tourism, promote research, and connect present and future generations with the rich legacy of Dera Ismail Khan.
