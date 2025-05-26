(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that the construction of Motorways in Sindh is a top priority of the Government.

Talking to the media, he announced that the M-6 and M-10 Motorways will be launched simultaneously. “The M-6 is Pakistan’s lifeline which was unfortunately neglected by previous Governments,” said a press release issued here.

The minister emphasized that this Motorway will be incomplete in its utility without being connected to the C-Port and that both the M-6 and M-10 will be linked to the Karachi Port to ensure full functionality.

Highlighting the significance of the M-6 Project, Federal Minister for Communications shared that it is a nearly PKR 400 billion initiative comprising upon five sections, each approximately of 60 kilometers long. “There is no better opportunity for investment than this project,” he pointed out.

Aleem Khan said that financing has already been secured for two sections while discussions for the remaining three are ongoing. “Insha’Allah, we will finalize the feasibility report and present it to the prime minister within the next 15 days,” he added.

He further stated that the Motorways from Karachi to Hyderabad and from Hyderabad to Sukkur will be completed as early as possible while working on the N-25 Highway from Karachi to Quetta is also scheduled to begin later this year.

Karachi’s challenges are not just provincial—they are national issues and we will address them on a priority basis,” he emphasized.

Replying to the questions, Federal Minister stressed that his focus is on delivering progress rather than engaging in blame games. “My effort is to prioritize the launch of Motorway Projects in Sindh, similarly, we are committed to completing the Kaghan-Naran Motorway,” he said.

Aleem Khan also shared that the National Highway Authority (NHA) has recorded unprecedented growth in revenue over the current fiscal year and attaining the target from PKR 64 billion to PKR 110 billion while this additional income will be utilized into improving road infrastructure and constructing new Motorways.

To ensure road safety, he stated that strict measures are being implemented against dangerous driving on Motorways. “Drivers exceeding 150 km/h are not only being fined but also facing FIRs, he added. Mandatory use of M-Tags is helping reduce long queues, and staffing shortages in motorway police are being addressed,” he said.

Regarding his visit to Karachi, Abdul Aleem Khan mentioned that he, along with the Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman of the NHA held meeting with the Chief Minister of Sindh and assured full support from his Ministry.

He also held a highly productive meeting with the business community led by Mr. Arif Habib, where investors expressed interest in participating in the development of Sindh’s Motorways and road networks.

Additionally, he noted that a joint team is being formed to focus on additional options for the Lyari Expressway in Karachi, including improvements to interchanges and exploration of further development projects.