Construction Of New Airports To Help Boost Exports, Tourism: President

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 02:06 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that the construction of new airports would help boost country's exports as well as tourism sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that the construction of new airports would help boost country's exports as well as tourism sectors.

In a meeting with a delegation of the management of Sialkot International Airport headed by Chairman Mian Naeem Javed, the president appreciated Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry on construction of the airport.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Secretary Aviation Shaukat Ali and director general Civil Aviation Authority attended the meeting, a President House press release said.

The president viewed that Sialkot Airport was the first facility of its nature not only in Pakistan but also the region.

He told the delegation that the government was alive to the adverse impacts of COVID-19 on the aviation sector; however, the government extended maximum possible support to the business community during the pandemic.

The president also appreciated the remarkable welfare activities of the Sialkot traders' community under their Corporate Social Responsibility.

