Construction of New Bakriyal city Balakot would start soon: Chairman ERRA

MANSEHRA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman ERRA Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal has announced the date for starting work on New Bakriayal city Balakot which would commence from November, he disclosed this during a meeting with the parliamentarians of district Mansehra at his office.

The chairman informed the parliamentarian that following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan the new city project would be constructed through a public-private partnership model.

For the timely completion of the Bakriyal city project we would deal with the issue of claims on a priority basis, soon the payments and allotments of plots would be completed and on 15th November we would advertise the project in newspapers, adding he said.

Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal said that prominent companies of Pakistan are interested in the investment of the New Bakriayal city while the government would provide all sorts of assistance about the project.

He disclosed that the location of the new city is very attractive for local and international tourists and this new city would play a role to increase the GDP of the country.

While emphasizing the need of promoting tourist spots at various tourist attractions areas the chairman stated that it would not only provide large numbers of employment but also improve the tourism industry of the country.

Earlier, the delegation comprising PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan, MPA Syed Ahmed Shah, PML-N Senator Gen. (R) Abdul Qayum while briefing the chairman ERRA said that the agony of the people of Balakot could not be resolved after passing 15 years, they are still living temporary shelters in a miserable condition in the red zone where the lives of thousands of people are at high risk.