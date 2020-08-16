Construction of new building of hospital under ways

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) ::Leader Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imtiaz Shahid on Sunday said construction work of new building of civil hospital in Shakardara Tehsil of Kohat is in progress.

Talking to media persons, he also expressed his satisfaction over quality and pace of work of new under construction building of the civil hospital.

Shakardara is oil rich Tehsil of Kohat and PTI government has initiated number of development projects including provision of clean drinking water supply project for the people of Shakardara, he informed.