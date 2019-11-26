Construction of new dams appropriate solution of water crisis in Quetta

The Balochistan government has linked the solution of water crises in Quetta with the construction of Halab, Mangi and Burjul Aziz dams as the only source of recharging the aquifer of Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Balochistan government has linked the solution of water crises in Quetta with the construction of Halab, Mangi and Burjul Aziz dams as the only source of recharging the aquifer of Quetta.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said that the construction of three dams, including the Mangi ' Halak and the Burj Aziz Dam was essential to tackle the water scarcity issues.

Mangi Dam being constructed with the cost of Rs 19 billion would provide 80 million gallons of water daily.

Rs 5 billion would be spent on Halak dam, having capacity to supply 4 million gallons daily Whereas, the construction of the Burj Aziz Dam at the Gaza Band site could provide per day 23 million gallons water to Quetta city.

The construction of the Dam would be completed in three to four years with the cost Rs 20 billion.

He said Mangi and Halak Dams would be completed in two years as per two year plan of construction.He said that the construction of these dams would help overcome the shortfall of water. Rain water is the only source of filling the dams.

Regarding the installation of cycling plants, the official said that three plants would be installed at different locations of Quetta.

A recycling plant has been installed on Sabzal road while the installation of two more plants would be completed soon to recycle the sewage water of Quetta city.