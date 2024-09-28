Construction of new hostel inaugurated at Sadiq Public School

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The construction of a state-of-the-art boarding hostel was inaugurated at Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur. Principal David Dowdles along with members of the board of Governors inaugurated the construction. He was briefed that the hostel, equipped with all the modern facilities, would be constructed at a cost exceeding Rs193 million. The hostel will comprise 12 dorms, a dining hall, a game room, a prep room, bathrooms, and residences for the staff. The hostel will be able to accommodate 48 students.

The construction is expected to complete in February 2026 and four more similar hostels will be built soon.

It was informed that existing hostels will be renovated to meet modern standards. The construction of the Academic Block will also start shortly which would comprise lecture theatres and 16 well-equipped laboratories, 4 each for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Computer Sciences with a special lab dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. School staff and students were also present.