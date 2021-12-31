Construction of new mosque begins at Government College University Lahore

UrduPoint.com

The construction of new mosque started at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore, here on Friday

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi and a large number of teachers and staff were present.

The vice-chancellor said construction of new mosque had become crucial at the university.

He said the GCU students, teachers and staff donated more than Rs10 million for construction of the mosque, while a large number of Old Ravians also wished to participate in the sacred cause.

Prof. Zaidi said that renowned industrialist Anwar Ahmad Khan pledged to provide all the glass for the entire mosque. He said that the new mosque would also house a library, reading room, separate prayers place for female students, and a conference hall.

The VC also formed a committee to oversee all the matters related to the construction of the mosque.

