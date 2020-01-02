UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Of New Water Reservoirs Top Priority Of Govt: Faisal Vawda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:18 PM

Construction of new water reservoirs top priority of govt: Faisal Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that building water reservoirs and ensuring availability of water is the top most priority of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that building water reservoirs and ensuring availability of water is the top most priority of the government.

Chairing a meeting to review progress of water sector development projects here Thursday, the minister said that currently Ministry of Water Resources has 61 ongoing water related projects, while 51 new projects have been included in water sector development portfolio. "Keeping in view the water situation in Balochistan, 34 out of 51 new projects are proposed for the province" he added.

"Water projects inaugurated for the sake of optics are pending since last thirty years adding burden to the national exchequer," he said. "Let us pledge not to inaugurate projects without funds availability and a defined timeline for completion" he added.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Water Resources Muhammad Ashraf, senior officials from Federal, provincial governments and WAPDA, said a press release.

Vawda said that under existing scenario, the importance of building reservoirs in the country could not be ignored.

Keeping in view the current water situation, it would be prudent to give weightage to the opinion of the professionals if we were truly committed to overcoming the issue of looming water crisis in the country.

"We believe in building consensus of all stakeholders on the matter. I urge all provincial representatives to assist us in prioritizing the projects vis-�-vis availability of funds and their long term impact on the water availability for the country," he said.

He also said that because of the lack of funds and planning various projects have been pending more than 3 decades "Delay in construction of such projects has resulted in cost escalation, loss of time and water scarcity" he added.

The Minister was briefed about completion of seven water related projects in current financial year (2019-20) including RBOD-I & III and six dams in Balochistan province. "RBOD I & III will help 2.5 million acres of land in Sindh and Balochistan to overcome the issues of water logging and salinity".

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Water WAPDA Progress All From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

PML-N decides to back legislation on extension of ..

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Imran Khan discuss bilateral re ..

20 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns contempt of court pl ..

2 minutes ago

Senate Committee expresses displeasure over increa ..

2 minutes ago

COAS will be appointed by President on advice of P ..

29 minutes ago

Basketball Championship held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.