Construction of parking plazas in Murree soon: Transport minister

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan said that parking plazas would be constructed soon to curb traffic and parking issues in Murree.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Murree on Saturday.

The minister visited the Murree on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif as a follow-up to 'Murree expansion plan'.

The minister examined the proposed sites for parking and discussed possibilities and opportunities for the construction of parking plazas.

He also visited Murree's General Bus Stand and exchanged views with transporters on prevailing traffic issues and possible solutions.

In his media interaction,the minister informed that the rush would be reduced after the placement of the parking lot.

The Punjab government will take all possible measures to facilitate tourists along with providing quality travel facilities in Murree.

The Secretary Transport Authority Murree will also be appointed soon, he said adding that strict action would be taken against all illegal bus stands in Murree.

Earlier, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi briefed the minister regarding traffic and parking issues.Secretary Transport Punjab, Ahmed Javed Qazi and AC Captain (Rtd) Abdul Wahab khan were also present during the visit by the minister.