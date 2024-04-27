Construction Of Parking Plazas In Murree Soon: Transport Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan said that parking plazas would be constructed soon to curb traffic and parking issues in Murree.
Punjab government will take all possible measures for tourist facilities.
He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Murree on Saturday.
The minister visited the Murree on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif as a follow-up to 'Murree expansion plan'.
The minister examined the proposed sites for parking and discussed possibilities and opportunities for the construction of parking plazas.
He also visited Murree's General Bus Stand and exchanged views with transporters on prevailing traffic issues and possible solutions.
In his media interaction,the minister informed that the rush would be reduced after the placement of the parking lot.
The Punjab government will take all possible measures to facilitate tourists along with providing quality travel facilities in Murree.
The Secretary Transport Authority Murree will also be appointed soon, he said adding that strict action would be taken against all illegal bus stands in Murree.
Earlier, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi briefed the minister regarding traffic and parking issues.Secretary Transport Punjab, Ahmed Javed Qazi and AC Captain (Rtd) Abdul Wahab khan were also present during the visit by the minister.
Recent Stories
New Zealand’s weak team upset Pakistan's victory streak at home
US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy
Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province
Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons
SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters
PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today
Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award
Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy
TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts
Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt decides to purchase six lac metric ton local wheat this year2 minutes ago
-
Environmental Pollution: Four kiln owners held2 minutes ago
-
Tharii-Ranipur section to be completed by Dec 2024: Abdul Aleem Khan2 minutes ago
-
CM orders setting up integrated health system in Murree, Galiyat2 minutes ago
-
Saudi ministry warns against fraudulent Hajj schemes; urges vigilance, official channels for booking2 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue surveillance geared up22 minutes ago
-
PEF confirms timely payments to partners up to February22 minutes ago
-
University of Education, Attock campus honors 356 graduates32 minutes ago
-
Training woksp on prevention of drug addiction among students held32 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 378 connections of defaulters42 minutes ago
-
Senate chairman emphasizes economic cooperation, regional connectivity for sustainable peace42 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed42 minutes ago