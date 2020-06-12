Construction of Peshawar-Torkham Economic Corridor approved: Noor-ul-Haq

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the federal government had accorded approval of constructing Khyber Pass Economic Corridor from Peshawar to Torkham

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the federal government had accorded approval of constructing Khyber Pass Economic Corridor from Peshawar to Torkham.

In a statement, he said the four lane 48 km long corridor would be completed with a cost of Rs 65 billion with the help of World Bank.

Torkham to Kabul highway would be constructed by Afghan government, he said, adding the corridor would connect South Asia with Central Asian States via Afghanistan.

The Peshawar-Torkham Corridor to be completed in 2024 would bring economic revolution in tribal districts.

The project will generate employment opportunities for over 100,000 locals.

The prime minister had approved the project in a mammoth rally in Jamrod last year.