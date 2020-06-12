UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Of Peshawar-Torkham Economic Corridor Approved: Noor-ul-Haq

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:09 PM

Construction of Peshawar-Torkham Economic Corridor approved: Noor-ul-Haq

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the federal government had accorded approval of constructing Khyber Pass Economic Corridor from Peshawar to Torkham

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the federal government had accorded approval of constructing Khyber Pass Economic Corridor from Peshawar to Torkham.

In a statement, he said the four lane 48 km long corridor would be completed with a cost of Rs 65 billion with the help of World Bank.

Torkham to Kabul highway would be constructed by Afghan government, he said, adding the corridor would connect South Asia with Central Asian States via Afghanistan.

The Peshawar-Torkham Corridor to be completed in 2024 would bring economic revolution in tribal districts.

The project will generate employment opportunities for over 100,000 locals.

The prime minister had approved the project in a mammoth rally in Jamrod last year.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Peshawar Prime Minister World Bank From Government Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

OGRA imposes Rs40 mln fine on six OMCs for not mai ..

31 minutes ago

World Day Against Child Labour being observed toda ..

39 minutes ago

Army Chief inquires after Shehbaz Sharif and Sheik ..

48 minutes ago

Haider Ali named in 29-player squad for England to ..

59 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Denounces the Terrorist At ..

1 hour ago

Federal Budget for next fiscal year being presente ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.