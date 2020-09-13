UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Of PWD Underpass Not Yet Started Despite 2.5 Months Of Groundbreaking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 02:50 PM

Construction of PWD Underpass not yet started despite 2.5 months of groundbreaking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The groundbreaking of PWD Underpass, Expansion of Korang Bridge interchange projects at Islamabad Expressway has proved just an eyewash, as not a single brick has been laid even after the passage of 2.5 months to the ground breaking ceremony in earlier July, 2020.

It is a classic example of lackadaisical approach, negligence, apathy and mismanagement of Capital Development Authority (CDA). The residents of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) knew the meaning of red tape in real sense as the CDA claimed constructing the Rs420 million PWD underpass and Rs 628.5 million Korang Bridge with its own resources for the last couple of years but their procedural requirements were not yet over. Nobody knew the utility of Rs 500 million allocated for the projects in the Public Sector Development Project (PSDP) of 2019-20.

The residents of Pakistan Town, Korang Town, River Garden, Bahria Town, Media Town, Doctors Town, Police Foundation, Navel Anchorage, Jinnah Garden, Soan Gardens and localities up to Rawat have stressed the Federal government to start construction of the projects to end their traffic woes.

The expressway is one of the busiest roads in Rawalpindi and Islamabad because it caters to both local and heavy traffic, particularly to and from Lahore and other part of Punjab, KP and Kashmir. Expressway is now signal free corridor from Zero point to Gulberg Green, which includes 4 interchanges, I-8, Soan, Khanna and Koral.

The remaining 13 km stretch of the Expressway most horrible condition and requires immediate foremost rehabilitation.

The project to widen the Islamabad Expressway from Zero Point to Rawat was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in July 2015. The CDA was supposed to complete the Signal Free Five-Lane Islamabad Expressway' from Korang nullah bridge to T-Chowk Rawat by December 2018. But the project was abandoned from Korang to T Chowk due to variety of reasons.

CDA had announced a couple of years ago to repair the road from Korang bridge to Rawat, besides constructing PWD underpass and expanding Korang bridge to ease the traffic flow.

The Korang bridge expansion and underpass projects were aimed at de-congesting traffic flow at Islamabad Highway and enabling the residents of suburban areas of the federal capital to commute without any traffic hassle and save the travel time.

When contacted, Spokesman of CDA Mazhar Hussain told APP that the construction of three projects would be started within the next 10 to 15 days as the funding issues of PWD Underpass and Korang bridge expansion projects have been resolved. While the environmental Impact report of Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange was in process.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Road Dam Traffic Rawalpindi Anchorage Gulberg July December 2015 2018 2020 Capital Development Authority Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Lumitics to reduce inflight food w ..

2 hours ago

UAE reaffirms commitment to upholding rights of ch ..

2 hours ago

ERC&#039;s second aid plane lands in Khartoum

2 hours ago

MBZUAI, Weizmann Institute of Science to collabora ..

2 hours ago

Global COVID-19 cases pass 28.75 million, death to ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 13, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.