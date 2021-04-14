UrduPoint.com
Construction Of Roads Helps To Reduce Distances In Rural Areas : MPA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 08:15 PM

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Naseebullah Marri on Wednesday said the construction of roads in remote areas would help to reduce the distances and make it easier for people to access transportation and basic amenities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Naseebullah Marri on Wednesday said the construction of roads in remote areas would help to reduce the distances and make it easier for people to access transportation and basic amenities.

He said this while talking to the elders during the inauguration ceremony of Sukka-Daf to Garsni Road.

On the occasion, Executive Engineer Roads Saud Bugti, SDO Engineer Mir Daghlam Satgir Marree briefed the MPA regarding the road construction project.

Naseebullah Marri said the construction of the Sukka-Daf to Garsani road was a long-held dream of the people here. Works on several important projects including education, health, electricity, water and roads in rural areas were in full swing, he said.

There will be development and prosperity in the region and the distance of would be reduced after completion of road constructions from rural areas to district headquarters, he said.

Member Provincial Assembly has directed the heads of the concerned departments to continue the work on development projects expeditiously.

Mir Nisar Ahmad Marree, Mir Torkhan Marree, Mir Israr Marree, Mir Khurshid Marree, Mir Shamsul Mulk Marree, Haji Abdul Rehman Marree, Mir Dost Ali Marree, Dr. Baloch Marree, Mir Jahanzeb Marree, Wadera Balukhan Marree, Wadera Yaqub Khan Marree, Malik Niaz Shahija and other elders were present on the occasion.

