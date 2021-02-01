UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Of Roads Imperative For Trade, Economic Uplift: Ali Muhammad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:38 PM

Construction of roads imperative for trade, economic uplift: Ali Muhammad

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said in this modern age, the construction of roads had become very important for promotion of trade and economic uplift

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said in this modern age, the construction of roads had become very important for promotion of trade and economic uplift.

During his visit to Barang Tunnel in Tehsil Barang, district Bajaur, he said in order to facilitate trade and access to the markets, it was policy of the government to construct modern roads to ease the travel and trade difficulties of the people.

On the occasion MNA Gul Dad Khan, MPA Ajmal Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Engineer Communication and Works and officials of other line departments, local elders and public personalities were also present.

The chief engineer briefed the minister about the project.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Market Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan playing key role to end terrorism for sta ..

9 seconds ago

AEDB signs IA for 100 MW ZPNECPL Solar Power proje ..

11 seconds ago

2 week-long anti-typhoid drive kicks off

12 seconds ago

Banks in Myanmar Reopen After Internet Access Rest ..

14 seconds ago

UN Rights Chief Calls for Immediate Release of 45 ..

3 minutes ago

German Health Ministry Looking at Immunity Passpor ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.