UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Of Rooplo Kolhi Monument In Nagarparkar Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:03 PM

Construction of Rooplo Kolhi Monument in Nagarparkar approved

Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee (SNMWC) in its meeting with Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal in chair, approved the construction of Rooplo Kolhi Monument in Nagar Parkar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee (SNMWC) in its meeting with Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal in chair, approved the construction of Rooplo Kolhi Monument in Nagar Parkar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh Minorities Minister said that funds have been released by the Sindh Finance Department for the construction of Rooplo Kolhi Monument, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said repair and renovation of Darbar in Ghotiki has also been started and change of marble tiles and other work would also be started in this December.

He said that minorities welfare fund and development schemes will be awarded on the basis of population ratio of Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Parsi and other minority communities.

"I do not want any discrimination with any community,' he said and added that financial aid and development schemes will be awarded on agreed formula and with the approval of Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that a ban has been imposed on release of advance payments to contractors and now payments will only be released to those contractors who complete development schemes.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Senator Krishna Kolhi, Senator Engr. Gayan Chand, MNA Mahesh Kumar Malani, Special Assistant to CM Sindh Dr. Khatu Mal Jeevan, Special Assistant to CM Sindh Veerji Kolhi, MPA Lal Chand Ukrani, MPA Sadhu Mal Surrender Valasai, MPA Anthony Naveed, Sardar Ramesh Singh, Tushnamity Patel, Advocate Heera Lal, Secretary Minorities Affairs Muhammad Iqbal Memon and others.

Related Topics

Sindh Minority December Christian

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhatti and Aamer Yamin run through Sindh t ..

3 minutes ago

Walk held to remember earthquake victims

1 minute ago

Iraqi Government Discusses Measures to Meet Protes ..

1 minute ago

Dengue awareness seminar for professionals at Inst ..

1 minute ago

Strong Pakistan means strong advocate for Kashmir: ..

1 minute ago

Pharmaceutical exports increase over 8pc to $36 ml ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.