Construction of Rooplo Kolhi Monument in Nagarparkar approved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee (SNMWC) in its meeting with Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal in chair, approved the construction of Rooplo Kolhi Monument in Nagar Parkar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh Minorities Minister said that funds have been released by the Sindh Finance Department for the construction of Rooplo Kolhi Monument, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said repair and renovation of Darbar in Ghotiki has also been started and change of marble tiles and other work would also be started in this December.

He said that minorities welfare fund and development schemes will be awarded on the basis of population ratio of Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Parsi and other minority communities.

"I do not want any discrimination with any community,' he said and added that financial aid and development schemes will be awarded on agreed formula and with the approval of Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that a ban has been imposed on release of advance payments to contractors and now payments will only be released to those contractors who complete development schemes.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Senator Krishna Kolhi, Senator Engr. Gayan Chand, MNA Mahesh Kumar Malani, Special Assistant to CM Sindh Dr. Khatu Mal Jeevan, Special Assistant to CM Sindh Veerji Kolhi, MPA Lal Chand Ukrani, MPA Sadhu Mal Surrender Valasai, MPA Anthony Naveed, Sardar Ramesh Singh, Tushnamity Patel, Advocate Heera Lal, Secretary Minorities Affairs Muhammad Iqbal Memon and others.