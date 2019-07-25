UrduPoint.com
Construction Of Rs 80 Bln Leh Expressway To Start During Current Year: Minister For Railways Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:51 PM

Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed Thursday said the construction of Rs 80 billion Leh Expressway would be initiated during this calendar year as the project was imperative for eliminating the danger of floods in Rawalpindi forever

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed Thursday said the construction of Rs 80 billion Leh Expressway would be initiated during this Calendar year as the project was imperative for eliminating the danger of floods in Rawalpindi forever.

Talking during the visit of Leh, he said several international construction companies had shown interest in constructing 26 km long Leh Expressway. The expressway would start from Peshawar More, Islamabad to Swan Bridge, near Lahore High Court would change the look of entire city, said a press release issue here.

He said the construction of Leh Expressway and flood channel was essential for preventing the city from floods.

He directed the city management to remain alert to cope with any untoward incident as more rains are expected during this monsoon.

