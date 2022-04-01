UrduPoint.com

Construction Of Service Areas For Pilgrims Approved

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 08:36 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo on Friday approved construction of service areas on Quetta Taftan Road to provide facilities to pilgrims.

Handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations said that the Chief Minister gave approval on the summary sent by the board of Revenue Balochistan.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs had requested for government land for construction of the service areas at Padag, Nokandi and Dalbandin on Quetta Taftan Road. Chief Minister Balochistan directed to provide land for immediate construction on this public project.

According to the Federal government's pilgrims management policy, a service area for pilgrims will be constructed on Quetta Taftan Road.

" National Highway Authority to build service areas on land provided in Padag, Nokandi and Dalbandin " handout further read.

