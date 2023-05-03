UrduPoint.com

Construction Of Seven Check Posts In Dera Underway For Ensuring Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi has said the department was making all-out efforts to overcome the challenges of terrorism as the establishment of peace was the priority of the police.

While talking to media persons at his office, he said the construction of seven new police check posts was also underway aimed at ensuring peace.

The work on Aba-Shaheed Police check post has been completed while the work was underway on the construction of Daraban, Hathala and Takwara Police Check Posts. Similarly, Sarga, Sikandar and Chunda Check Posts would also be constructed soon.

The RPO said around a dozen of terrorists have been killed in different encounters in three districts including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and South Waziristan.

The RPO said that the police were extending full support to the customs authorities to prevent smuggling.

He said the in-charges of various police stations and check posts had also been changed to improve the policing system.

He said that the police are performing their duties well within the parameter of the law. He said the role of the police should be in the establishment of a peaceful society.

The regional police chief also requested the citizens to cooperate with the police for maintaining peace and control of crimes. He said the citizens must report any suspicious activity to the police if they noticed anywhere around them.

Meanwhile, the local dignitaries, elected representatives, political and religious leaders, and businessmen also visited the RPO office to congratulate him on his arrival after performing Umrah.

