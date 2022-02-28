UrduPoint.com

Construction Of Shabirabad Johar Road Started: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that construction of Shabirabad Johar Road from Ameer Khusro Road to Tipu Sultan Road has started at a cost of Rs 35 million

"The underground pipeline is also being repaired. The construction of this road will be completed by March 20. Road construction and repair work is underway in different areas of Karachi," the Administrator said this while inspecting the construction work of Johar Road in District East.

Relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that the road was in a very bad condition due to continuous leakage from the underground water line and this was a long standing demand of the people of the area that it should be built as soon as possible.

He said that people were facing difficulties due to deteriorated road and this work is being completed expeditiously.

He said that this road is being made two-lane, the total length is two kilometers and the width is 30 to 33 feet. The lining work will start from March 15.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that kerb blocks will also be installed on the road along with cat eyes and lane marking.

"Once the water line is repaired, this road will be protected from breakage for a long time. Construction and repair work of roads in different districts of Karachi is in progress. We are Improving the basic infrastructure of the city for the convenience of the citizens," he added.

He said that steps are also being taken to improve parks in different areas, supply of street lights, repair and replacement of flyover expansion joints.

He said that all available resources of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are being utilized to provide better local government services to the citizens.

He said that the first phase of construction of 6 km long Machli Chowk to KANUPP Hawks Bay Road has been completed.

A 5.5 kilometer long road has been constructed in Federal B Area Block 4 connecting Shahra-e-Humayun with Shah Waliullah Road.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the bridge from Kashmir Park to Liaquatabad has been renovated and Altaf Hussain Barelvi Road has also been carpeted.

He said that civic amenities could not be improved without developing a network of roads, bridges and underpasses.

