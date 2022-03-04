UrduPoint.com

Construction Of Sher Shah, Chakiwara Roads Will Be Completed Before June 30: Administrator

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Construction of Sher Shah, Chakiwara Roads will be completed before June 30: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that construction of Sher Shah Road and Chakiwara Road will be completed before June 30 and 15 roads projects are under construction in Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that construction of Sher Shah Road and Chakiwara Road will be completed before June 30 and 15 roads projects are under construction in Lyari.

He expressed these views while inspecting the construction work of Sher Shah Road and Chakiwara Road.

Director General KDA Muhammad Ali Shah, concerned Project Director and Engineers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that both the roads in Lyari were in poor condition.

He said that Sher Shah Road is the most important road link between industrial areas and trade zones.

"Drainage system and sewerage work has been completed before the construction of the road. Encroachments will also be removed," he added.

He said that development works are also underway in other areas, adding that tender has been issued for Shahra-e-Noor.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that one kilometer of carpeting has been completed for construction of Hawke's Bay Road from Machli Chowk to KANUPP.

"Link Road is also being constructed on National Highway. Preliminary work for construction of Malir Expressway has been completed. Practical work will start soon," the Administrator said.

He said that Jahangir Road was built by PWD in the past but sewerage and drainage were not taken care of due to which this road was damaged.

"Now we have spoken to PWD again and carpeting of this road will start in next 15 days," he added.

He said that construction work of sports complex at Kakri Ground in Lyari is in progress.

Experience of Urban Forest in Lyari Expressway has been successful where parks are also being constructed on an area of five acres.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Urban Forest is a pilot project that will be taken further and will be worked on in other areas as well.

He said that infrastructure development work is being carried out in every part of Karachi and this process will be continued further so that maximum facilities can be provided to the citizens by making the city better and more beautiful.

Related Topics

Karachi Sports Poor Road Progress Lyari Malir Muhammad Ali June From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches exclusive benefits for golden v ..

Abu Dhabi launches exclusive benefits for golden visa holders

4 minutes ago
 Thalassemia patients eligible to get treatment thr ..

Thalassemia patients eligible to get treatment through Sehat Card: Minister

4 minutes ago
 Elgar demands South Africa stars put country befor ..

Elgar demands South Africa stars put country before IPL

4 minutes ago
 PAEC connects 1100MW K-3 nuclear power plant to gr ..

PAEC connects 1100MW K-3 nuclear power plant to grid

4 minutes ago
 Vale Shane Warne, Cricket Australia condoles passi ..

Vale Shane Warne, Cricket Australia condoles passing of legendary spinner

7 minutes ago
 US Not Ready to Forecast NATO Response to Events a ..

US Not Ready to Forecast NATO Response to Events at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>