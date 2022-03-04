Construction of Sher Shah, Chakiwara Roads will be completed before June 30: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that construction of Sher Shah Road and Chakiwara Road will be completed before June 30 and 15 roads projects are under construction in Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that construction of Sher Shah Road and Chakiwara Road will be completed before June 30 and 15 roads projects are under construction in Lyari.

He expressed these views while inspecting the construction work of Sher Shah Road and Chakiwara Road.

Director General KDA Muhammad Ali Shah, concerned Project Director and Engineers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that both the roads in Lyari were in poor condition.

He said that Sher Shah Road is the most important road link between industrial areas and trade zones.

"Drainage system and sewerage work has been completed before the construction of the road. Encroachments will also be removed," he added.

He said that development works are also underway in other areas, adding that tender has been issued for Shahra-e-Noor.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that one kilometer of carpeting has been completed for construction of Hawke's Bay Road from Machli Chowk to KANUPP.

"Link Road is also being constructed on National Highway. Preliminary work for construction of Malir Expressway has been completed. Practical work will start soon," the Administrator said.

He said that Jahangir Road was built by PWD in the past but sewerage and drainage were not taken care of due to which this road was damaged.

"Now we have spoken to PWD again and carpeting of this road will start in next 15 days," he added.

He said that construction work of sports complex at Kakri Ground in Lyari is in progress.

Experience of Urban Forest in Lyari Expressway has been successful where parks are also being constructed on an area of five acres.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Urban Forest is a pilot project that will be taken further and will be worked on in other areas as well.

He said that infrastructure development work is being carried out in every part of Karachi and this process will be continued further so that maximum facilities can be provided to the citizens by making the city better and more beautiful.