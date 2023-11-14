Construction Of Six Highways Underway In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The construction of six main highways under the city package of the Punjab government
is going on rapidly and instructions have been issued to complete the work by the mid of
December.
This was said by Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal during a meeting in the DC
Office on Tuesday.
Shah Mir Iqbal said that under the city package, the cost of construction of six roads was
estimated 1091 million rupees.
The deputy commissioner said the aim of the project was to improve infrastructure
in the industrially important city.
He said that for timely completion of the package, the work was being monitored
on a daily basis.