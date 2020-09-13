UrduPoint.com
Construction Of Six Parking Plazas In Commercial Areas Of City On Cards

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Construction of six parking plazas in commercial areas of city on cards

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The administration is planning to construct parking plazas in commercial areas of Rawalpindi city including Kutchery Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Jinnah Road, Ghazni Market, Bani Market and Commercial Market.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Capt.(r) Muhammad Mehmood, the administration was planning to construct parking plazas in commercial areas of Rawalpindi city aimed at resolving traffic issues on the city roads.

A tender had been awarded for construction of a parking cum commercial plaza at Children Park Commercial Market, Satellite Town and construction work on the project would be started soon, he added.

He said, the authorities concerned had been directed to also award contract of Raja Bazaar Fawara Chowk within shortest possible time frame.

The authorities had also been instructed to inform him about progress on hiring of transaction advisor for Jinnah Road,Bani Market and Fifth Road, Commercial Market parking plazas, he added.

He said, the administration was well aware of the difficulties being faced by the citizens due to traffic mess, adding, the district administration was making efforts for construction of parking plazas and underpasses to resolve traffic issues on city roads.

Rawalpindi is one of the biggest cities of the country and due to urbanization, traffic load on the city roads was increasing day by day, he said adding, the administration was considering different proposals to construct parking plazas in various congested commercial areas of the city.

Once constructed, the parking plazas would not only help ease traffic flow on the roads but, the businesses of the traders and shopkeepers would also flourish, he added.

