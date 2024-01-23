Open Menu

Construction Of Smart Police Stations Being Started: IGP

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 11:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released a video message regarding the construction of 40 smart police stations in various districts of the province including Lahore.

The IG Punjab said that construction of smart police stations is being started in place of the old buildings and police stations in various districts including Lahore.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi visited the old police stations of Lahore and decided to build smart police stations. Smart police stations are being constructed at the locations of Sanda, Shafiqabad, Islampura, Shadman police stations in the provincial capital.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the smart police stations will consist of one or two kanal spaces and will be equipped with all modern facilities.

He said that 40 Smart Police Stations equipped with modern resources have been approved, construction sites have been found and construction work has started.

He said that all the police stations of the province have shifted to the Special Initiative Protocol, all work in police stations including FIR registration, are being completed as per the prescribed time lines. Punjab Police is performing the duty of public service and protection with full dedication even in adverse conditions and with limited resources.

Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the Punjab Police is ready to face all kinds of dangers to protect the life and property of the citizens and ready to present every kind of sacrifice in the line of duty.

