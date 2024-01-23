Construction Of Smart Police Stations Being Started: IGP
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released a video message regarding the construction of 40 smart police stations in various districts of the province including Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released a video message regarding the construction of 40 smart police stations in various districts of the province including Lahore.
The IG Punjab said that construction of smart police stations is being started in place of the old buildings and police stations in various districts including Lahore.
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi visited the old police stations of Lahore and decided to build smart police stations. Smart police stations are being constructed at the locations of Sanda, Shafiqabad, Islampura, Shadman police stations in the provincial capital.
Dr. Usman Anwar said that the smart police stations will consist of one or two kanal spaces and will be equipped with all modern facilities.
He said that 40 Smart Police Stations equipped with modern resources have been approved, construction sites have been found and construction work has started.
He said that all the police stations of the province have shifted to the Special Initiative Protocol, all work in police stations including FIR registration, are being completed as per the prescribed time lines. Punjab Police is performing the duty of public service and protection with full dedication even in adverse conditions and with limited resources.
Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the Punjab Police is ready to face all kinds of dangers to protect the life and property of the citizens and ready to present every kind of sacrifice in the line of duty.
Recent Stories
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS
MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..
Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture in Tripoli
Rangers arrest imposter
Robber nabbed, looted valuables recovered
SECP, UN Women hosts its 3rd ESG Symposium to advance sustainable Development
Policeman, two labourers martyred in DI Khan terror attack
Dr. Farhat urges civil society to involve individuals with disabilities in 2024 ..
Madrid to host Spanish F1 GP from 2026
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police devise security plan for general elections2 minutes ago
-
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom6 minutes ago
-
MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during elections6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture in Tripoli6 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest imposter6 minutes ago
-
Robber nabbed, looted valuables recovered2 minutes ago
-
Policeman, two labourers martyred in DI Khan terror attack2 minutes ago
-
Dr. Farhat urges civil society to involve individuals with disabilities in 2024 election process2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes notice of shortage & doctors absence in Kohlu2 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang chairs meeting on Counterfeit, Substandard Medicines57 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador meets Vice President EU Parliament in Brussels58 seconds ago
-
KE, HUBCO ink MoU to explore off take of affordability electricity13 minutes ago