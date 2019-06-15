UrduPoint.com
Construction Of Terminal For Tourist Bus Service Starts

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:00 AM

Construction of terminal for Tourist Bus Service starts

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider on Friday laid foundation stone of construction of a master terminal for the Tourist Bus Service to be launched soon at Hockey Stadium here.

The construction would be completed till August 5 at a total cost of Rs 4 million.

DC Dr Syed Bilal Haider told the newsmen that Rs 30 million would be spent on project of 'Sialkot Tourist Bus Service' which would be completed under the private public partnership here.

He added that Sialkot would soon get the first ever tourist bus service as the government had launched the Tourist Bus Service with a purpose to promote culture of Sialkot for local and foreign tourists as well.

The DC said that at the early stage a double dacker bus would run between 14 historical and tourist points in the city, including historical Iqbal Manzil.

