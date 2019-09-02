UrduPoint.com
Construction Of Three Stopovers Begins At Fort Monroe

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 06:22 PM

The construction of three stopovers on the way of "Mubarki Top" has been started to facilitate the visitors of the best recreational spot- Fort Monroe and adjacent areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The construction of three stopovers on the way of "Mubarki Top" has been started to facilitate the visitors of the best recreational spot- Fort Monroe and adjacent areas.

According to Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), a total of 11 stopovers would be established in Koh-e-Suleman, Fort Monroe and adjacent areas. Initially, the construction work has been started for three stopovers including Gull Kati, Sanghar and Mubarki Top. The cabins were being installed at these stopovers to ensure facilities of food items, rest and washrooms for the visitors.

TDCP sources told APP here on Monday that "Mubarki Top" was the highest place at Fort Monroe which was 6800 feet above the sea level.

The "Mubarki Top" is 65 kilometre away from Sakhi Sarwar and 57 km from Fort Monroe.

As per directives of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, funds of Rs25 million have been approved for the construction of 11 stopovers at Fort Monroe and adjacent areas, out of which, construction of three stopovers had been started initially.

The officers of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) have reached Dera Ghazi Khan for legal transfer of documentation and possession of the land, sources added.

