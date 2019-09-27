UrduPoint.com
Construction Of Two New Girls Degree Colleges In RWP Approved

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:04 PM

Construction of two new Girls degree colleges in RWP approved

In order to solve the complex matter of admissions in the first year in Cantt and Rawalpindi city, approval has been given to construct two new girls' degree colleges

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) In order to solve the complex matter of admissions in the first year in Cantt and Rawalpindi city, approval has been given to construct two new girls' degree colleges.One degree college will be constructed in Cantt area Rahim Abad while the other will be formed in Dhook Dalal.Construction of third Degree College that was pending since the last 12 years in Saddar Cantt has also been started.New admissions in the post graduate girls college would be started in August in the coming year 2020.These three colleges will cost overall Rs 230 million.

Federal parliamentary secretary ANF Sheikh Rashid Shafique is paying fund for these projects from his MNA funds besides Federal government.

This 2 storey post graduate girl's college will cost Rs 90 million overall and is being constructed upon 9 Kanal land of Railway.It will contain 10 big class rooms, computer laboratory, and 4 science laboratories besides 1000 feet big auditorium.All lanterns (roofs) for construction of this college has been completed for which fund was provided by federal minister for railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.Girls Degree College in Rahim Abad area of Cantt will be constructed on 3 Kanal land and will cost Rs 70 million while the other will be constructed in Dhook Dalal upon 5 Kanal property and will cost the same as that of Cantt.These two colleges would be completed within the time period of two years in 2021.

