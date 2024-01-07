Open Menu

Construction Of Water Distribution Centre Inaugurated

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2024 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Provincial Secretary for Housing & Urban Development Sajid Zafar Dall inaugurated the construction of water distribution centre at Madina Town and said that the project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.785 million.

Talking to the media, he said the centre would help Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) to provide potable water to 120,000 people of Faisalabad. He said that construction contract was awarded to a Japanese company which was also directed to complete the project within stipulated time period.

He said that three new overhead reservoirs and two underground reservoirs would also be constructed in the city to improve water distribution system.

Additional Secretary Technical Housing and Urban Development Umar Farooq, Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz, Deputy Managing Director Saqib Raza, Deputy Managing Director Shoaib Rasheed, Project Director Kamran Kahlon, Deputy Director Sanwal Malik, Deputy Director P&S Muhammad Nauman Noor, JICA consultant Sultan Azam and others were also present.

