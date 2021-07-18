Construction on Dasu Project to resume soon

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The Chinese construction company CGGC has declared its earlier notice null and void about contract termination of employment of Pakistani labour working with it on Dasu Hydropower Project.

Thereafter, construction work on Dasu Hydropower Project would now be resumed very soon, said a notice issued on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that in the wake of Dasu incident, the civil administration, WAPDA and CGGC decided with mutual consultation to suspend construction work on the project for a few days so that the matters could be re-organized and construction work may be resumed in a more secure atmosphere.

Since then, WAPDA is in close coordination with the CGGC high-ups and it is expected that the CGGC will restart construction activities on the project in few days.