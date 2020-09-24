Construction progress of additional ring road reviewed

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial has directed the authorities concerned for completion of construction work at additional ring road within stipulated period without compromising the quality of work

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial has directed the authorities concerned for completion of construction work at additional ring road within stipulated period without compromising the quality of work.

Chairing a meeting here Thursday in this regard, the DC said that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

The meeting was briefed that total length of the additional ring road was 10.5 kilometers and passes through railway station to BINo hospital, Bindra pully, Dewanwali Pully, Saddar Pully and Kali Pully.

The total cost of the projects is Rs 1153 million, of which Rs 448 million have been utilized.

It was informed that 2.76 kilometers lengthy Phase-1of the additional ring road from Bindra Pully to Dewanwali Pully has been completed and work on Phase-2 was underway.

The DC directed to remove encroachments from the route of the road and monitor the work through continuous field visits.