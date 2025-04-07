Construction Project Of Shah Abad Kothe Road Completes
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 11:24 PM
Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Faisal Ikram has said that the RRC construction project of Shah Abad Kothe Road has been completed at a cost of Rs. 60 million
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Faisal Ikram has said that the RRC construction project of Shah Abad Kothe Road has been completed at a cost of Rs. 60 million.
The tender for this project under the supervision of the Highway Division was allotted on merit at a 30 percent lower cost and the construction of the road was completed within the timeline. While a demand notice of Rs. 10 million has been submitted to Pakistan Railways for the expansion of the railway gate, the project will be completed soon.
He stated this while reviewing the construction work on the Shahabad Kothe Road project of his constituency UC Jodhewali.
MPA Chaudhry Faisal Ikram said that previous PTI government, instead of focusing on the development and prosperity of the province and the people, promoted the politics of chaos during its tenure and as a result the problems of the people increased immensely.
The MPA said, "The PML-N government uplifted and strengthened the economy in the most difficult circumstances and now the economy has stood on its own feet. Inflation has come down from 38 percent to only 1.5 percent. Work is going on simultaneously on development projects in all Federal and provincial Constituencies and now it is time to work according to the aspirations of the people for the development and prosperity of the country."
Chaudhry Faisal Ikram said that work will be done on priority basis in the backward areas of the constituency and the quality of the projects will not be compromised. He said that every penny of the development projects will be spent thoughtfully so that the public can benefit from these projects for a long time.
He said that all the projects will be completed without any delay and no negligence will be tolerated in the completion of the projects.
Recent Stories
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq
President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..
False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in Chiniot
Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch ..
DC chairs meeting regarding encroachment
IG ICT submits report in disappearance case of two brothers
SSWMB plans a waste to energy initiative to produce Biogas in Bhains Colony
E& UAE redefines 5G with 6 GHz, 600 MHz testing
Hamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of AIM Congress 2025
Pakistan to launch major spectrum auction to boost telecom infrastructure & broa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in Chiniot2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch Arshad Javed Warriac ..2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding encroachment2 minutes ago
-
IG ICT submits report in disappearance case of two brothers2 minutes ago
-
SSWMB plans a waste to energy initiative to produce Biogas in Bhains Colony8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to launch major spectrum auction to boost telecom infrastructure & broadband services: Shaz ..8 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi calls Sindh CM to resolve Karachi rail blockade2 minutes ago
-
Riffat Mukhtar takes charge as new DG FIA2 minutes ago
-
Second phase of Hajj training for pilgrims to begin nationwide from Tuesday2 minutes ago
-
Construction project of Shah Abad Kothe Road completes2 minutes ago
-
BISP takes major steps to address outreach challenges in Balochistan; NA told8 minutes ago