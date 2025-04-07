Construction project of Shah Abad Kothe Road completes

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Faisal Ikram has said that the RRC construction project of Shah Abad Kothe Road has been completed at a cost of Rs. 60 million

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Faisal Ikram has said that the RRC construction project of Shah Abad Kothe Road has been completed at a cost of Rs. 60 million.

The tender for this project under the supervision of the Highway Division was allotted on merit at a 30 percent lower cost and the construction of the road was completed within the timeline. While a demand notice of Rs. 10 million has been submitted to Pakistan Railways for the expansion of the railway gate, the project will be completed soon.

He stated this while reviewing the construction work on the Shahabad Kothe Road project of his constituency UC Jodhewali.

MPA Chaudhry Faisal Ikram said that previous PTI government, instead of focusing on the development and prosperity of the province and the people, promoted the politics of chaos during its tenure and as a result the problems of the people increased immensely.

The MPA said, "The PML-N government uplifted and strengthened the economy in the most difficult circumstances and now the economy has stood on its own feet. Inflation has come down from 38 percent to only 1.5 percent. Work is going on simultaneously on development projects in all Federal and provincial Constituencies and now it is time to work according to the aspirations of the people for the development and prosperity of the country."

Chaudhry Faisal Ikram said that work will be done on priority basis in the backward areas of the constituency and the quality of the projects will not be compromised. He said that every penny of the development projects will be spent thoughtfully so that the public can benefit from these projects for a long time.

He said that all the projects will be completed without any delay and no negligence will be tolerated in the completion of the projects.