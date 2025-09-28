Construction, Repair Of Dykes In Flood-affected Areas Completed
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the construction and repair of safety dykes in the flood-affected areas has been completed in record time.
PDMA sources while talking to APP informed that the construction and repair of Nooraja Bhatta embankment in the outskirts of Muzaffargarh has been completed, while the cracks in the embankment, caused by the flood have been repaired.
Likewise, the construction of the 1960-foot long safety bund affected by the flood has been completed, a 1250-foot long crack has been repaired on Nooraja Bhatta dyke, and Nooraja Bhatta dyke has been converted into a strong safety bund up to 3450 feet.
Meanwhile, the construction and repair of a 23,000-foot distributor track in Hafizwala on the motorway side has been completed, and 410-foot long cracks on two roads have also been repaired.
More than 80 percent of the work of repairing a 33,700-foot long crack in the flood-affected areas has been completed, and the rest will also be completed soon.
In addition, the construction and repair of the 283-foot crack on the fourth canal was also completed.
Recent Stories
11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China
Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition
UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award
India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final today
Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting
Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza
UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman
General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..
UAE banking sector sets global model in AI-driven digital banking security
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Construction, repair of dykes in flood-affected areas completed6 minutes ago
-
Food Safety seizes substandard food items from Mardan, Hangu, Swat7 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in Vehari accident7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Saudi defense pact marks new era of strategic unity, regional stability: Sehar Kamran17 minutes ago
-
PSCA issues 16,000 alerts in surveillance of smuggling, hoarding17 minutes ago
-
Pray for blessings, not wealth, Hakeem Tariq Chughtai advises AFMDC students17 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 1,582 suspects in heinous crimes in 2025 so far26 minutes ago
-
Access to information a fundamental right: Governor Kundi27 minutes ago
-
Attock journalists demand transparent elections, release of press club building27 minutes ago
-
Citizens welcome Maryam Nawaz’s electric bus service in Sargodha27 minutes ago
-
Seasonal shift triggers surge in child infections, warns pediatric specialist27 minutes ago
-
Awareness programme in Sargodha highlights dangers of smoking27 minutes ago