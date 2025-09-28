Open Menu

Construction, Repair Of Dykes In Flood-affected Areas Completed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the construction and repair of safety dykes in the flood-affected areas has been completed in record time.

PDMA sources while talking to APP informed that the construction and repair of Nooraja Bhatta embankment in the outskirts of Muzaffargarh has been completed, while the cracks in the embankment, caused by the flood have been repaired.

Likewise, the construction of the 1960-foot long safety bund affected by the flood has been completed, a 1250-foot long crack has been repaired on Nooraja Bhatta dyke, and Nooraja Bhatta dyke has been converted into a strong safety bund up to 3450 feet.

Meanwhile, the construction and repair of a 23,000-foot distributor track in Hafizwala on the motorway side has been completed, and 410-foot long cracks on two roads have also been repaired.

More than 80 percent of the work of repairing a 33,700-foot long crack in the flood-affected areas has been completed, and the rest will also be completed soon.

In addition, the construction and repair of the 283-foot crack on the fourth canal was also completed.

