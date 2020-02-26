UrduPoint.com
Construction, Repairing Of Roads Approved In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:55 PM

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has approved construction and repair of various roads in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has approved construction and repair of various roads in Jaranwala.

During a meeting of Divisional Development Party (DDP) here Wednesday, the commissioner directed that the construction plan for roads should be finalized within four days so that this project could be executed for greater public interest.

