UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Sector Industries To Create Job Opportunities: CM Special Assistant

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Construction sector industries to create job opportunities: CM special assistant

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab on Youth Affairs and sports Malik Umar Farooq has said that the industries relating to construction sector would create a large number of employment opportunities.

He was addressing a meeting of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), arranged to discuss various matters related to city development and implementation of the government policies regarding promotion of construction sector.

He said that the government had announced incentive package for construction sector which would reciprocally play a pivotal role in strengthening national economy.

Malik Umar Farooq also lauded efforts of the FDA management over improving standard of services delivery and said that the role of development authorities was vital to harvest fruits of incentives provided to construction sector.

Earlier, Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja informed that construction sector incentive package under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was being implemented by FDA in letter and spirit.

He stated that special measures had been taken for disposal of applications of seeking NOCs and approvals swiftly received through E-governance system for which a special cell was working in FDA for regular monitoring of the concerned sections performance on daily basis.

He said that vigorous operation was underway against the unapproved and illegal housing schemes to regulate the town planning affairs with complete transparency.

He informed that the FESCO, SNGPL, WASA and other departments had been asked through letters for not providing utility services to the unapproved housing schemes besides banning of registration of land for transfer by the Revenue Department.

He said that the arrears and dues of Rs.275/- million had been recovered from the defaulters during last eight months by launching vigorous recovery campaign.

Director General FDA assured for providing technical support to improve the sewerage system of Dijkot town and the housing schemes in the vicinity of Dijkot would also be regulated.

Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar during his briefing informed about the strategy of monsoon emergency plan implementation. He said that drainage system at Dijkot town would be rehabilitated by adopting coordinated strategy with the line departments.

FDA Directors Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Asma Mohsin, Director Estate Management Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab From Government Million SNGPL FESCO Housing Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

22 minutes ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

1 hour ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

6 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.