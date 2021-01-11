UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Sector NOCs May Be Availed Online Now: Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Construction sector NOCs may be availed online now: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that an online platform had been launched for provision of construction sector no-objection certificates (NOCs), after the success of 'One Window' system.

He was talking to Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, who called on him at his office and apprised him about his department's performance. The minister also congratulated the CM over his recovery from the virus. The minister said the procedure for issuance of no-objection certificate (NOC) had been made easy by the development authorities.

CM Buzdar said that e-governance reforms had been introduced to create 'Ease of doing business' in the province.

He expressed his satisfaction that various services including approval of maps, issuance of completion certificates, an NOC for change in the use of land and an NOC for private societies were being issued under one roof. The system has been digitised and a time-frame of 30 days for approval of maps and completion certificate had been fixed, while an NOC for change in land use was given in 45-days, he added. Similarly, a time-frame of 60 to 75 days had been fixed for an NOC for the housing societies, he added.

The construction sector has witnessed phenomenal growth as the public service and development were the main agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the CM added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Business Punjab Noc From Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Empower records 560,000 electronic transactions in ..

21 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iraqi Defence Minister

36 minutes ago

DGR Sharjah embarks on a journey of collaboration ..

36 minutes ago

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

1 hour ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF's fiscal s ..

1 hour ago

Increasing cost hitting construction package: Mian ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.