UrduPoint.com

Construction Sector, Other Industries Booming: Babar Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 08:50 PM

Construction sector, other industries booming: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan on Sunday said construction sector and other industries were booming in the country.

He said the government had provided facilities to support business community in construction sector, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said in next two years the government would focus more to promote construction industry to yield desirous results.

The advisor said industrialists and businessmen were expressing their satisfaction on facilities provided by the government to them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Babar Awan Sunday Government Industry

Recent Stories

3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to ..

3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to discuss the latest scientific ..

6 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professiona ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professional boxer

6 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and b ..

21 minutes ago
 World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise actio ..

World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise action for sustainable recovery

21 minutes ago
 Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Futu ..

Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Future of Economy and Governance, ..

36 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi ..

Ajman Crown Prince congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi on anniversary of assumption o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.