Construction sector, other industries booming: Babar Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan on Sunday said construction sector and other industries were booming in the country.

He said the government had provided facilities to support business community in construction sector, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said in next two years the government would focus more to promote construction industry to yield desirous results.

The advisor said industrialists and businessmen were expressing their satisfaction on facilities provided by the government to them.